UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Widow Of Slain Italian Ambassador Says He Was 'betrayed'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Widow of slain Italian ambassador says he was 'betrayed'

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Italian ambassador killed in an ambush in the Democratic Republic of Congo while travelling on a UN convoy was "betrayed" by someone close to the family, his widow said in an interview published Friday.

Luca Attanasio, 43, was shot dead on Monday after unidentified assailants ambushed a two-vehicle convoy from the UN's World food Programme (WFP) in the eastern North Kivu province, near the Rwanda border.

The ambassador's bodyguard from Italy's Carabinieri police forces, Vittorio Iacovacci, 30, and a Congolese WFP driver, Mustapha Milambo, 56, were also killed. Six others survived the attack.

"Luca was betrayed by someone close to us, to our family," Attanasio's wife, Zakia Seddiki, told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

"Someone who knew his movements has spoken, has sold him out and betrayed him," she said without giving more detail as investigations are under way.

Attanasio, who had been Italy's chief diplomat in Kinshasa since 2017, lived in the capital with Seddiki and their three daughters. He was given a state funeral in Rome on Thursday, and was due to be buried in his home town of Limbiate, near Milan, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the La Stampa daily said Attanasio had in 2018 asked his ministry to double his embassy security detail from two to four Carabinieri officers, but his request was denied.

According to La Stampa, the previous ambassador had four Carabinieri. The Italian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The WFP said Thursday that three separate investigations have been launched into Monday's attack -- by the UN's security department, as well as by Italian and Congolese authorities.

According to Congolese and Italian authorities, the convoy was ambushed three kilometres (two miles) from its destination, the town of Kiwanja, where the UN convoy was due to visit a school.

After shooting Milambo, six assailants with AK-47s assault weapons forced the occupants of the two vehicles to follow them into the Virunga National Park, a wildlife reserve.

When nearby rangers and Congolese soldiers alerted by the gunfire approached the assailants, Attanasio and Iacovacci were shot.

DRC authorities accused the Rwandan Hutu rebels of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), who have denied any involvement and instead blamed members of the Rwandan and Congolese armies.

Related Topics

Dead Attack World Rangers Police United Nations Driver Visit Vehicles Wife Kinshasa Milan Rome Italy Rwanda Congo Border 2017 2018 Family From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

3 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.