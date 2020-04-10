UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Yemen reports first coronavirus case

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :War-torn Yemen on Friday reported its first case of the coronavirus in a southern province under the control of the government, an official statement said.

Aid groups have warned that when the virus does hit the broken healthcare system of the country -- which the UN says is facing the world's worst humanitarian disaster -- the impact will be catastrophic.

"The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Hadramout province," the supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 said on Twitter.

The committee, run by the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, said the infected patient was in stable condition and receiving care.

It added medical teams and concerned authorities have taken all necessary requirements, promising to publish details later Friday.

Tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians have been killed over the past five years in a war between the Huthi rebels and a Saudi-led military coalition backing the government.

The coalition announced a unilateral two-week ceasefire on Wednesday especially to prevent coronavirus from reaching the country with practically a paralysed health system.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of UAE, a key partner in the coalition, Anwar Gargash said on Thursday coronavirus eclipses everything.

"The COVID-19 crisis eclipses everything -- the international community must step up efforts & work together to protect the Yemeni people," he said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Twitter Yemen UAE All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

8 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

8 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

9 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.