Zia Mohyeddin enthralls Pakistanis with top Urdu writers' humourous pieces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Legendary actor and literary figure , Zia Mohyeddin, captivated a large gathering of Pakistani-Americans as he read, in his inimitable style, humourous works of his own and those of other celebrated urdu writers -- Patras Bokhari and Krishan Chander -- in New York on Sunday afternoon.

The occasion was an "Eid Milan Extravaganza" organized by the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), an active political group led by Dr. Ijaz Ahmad that has gained significant prominence.

The ballroom of Marriott Hotel, near New York's Laguardia's airport, where the event took place, was jam-packed with members of the Pakistani community. Prominent in the audience were Zahid Quraishi, the first Pakistani-American to be appointed as a US Federal Judge and New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky.

Dressed in a light grey suit, Mohyeddin walked on the stage to a standing ovation, after an introduction by former television star Nilofour Aleem Abbasi.

She said Mohyeddin's work has immense cultural and literary standing. "His command over language, be it Urdu or English, is remarkable." After gently bowing to the audience for the warm welcome, Mohyeddin kept the audience interest alive till the end with his immaculate pronunciation, timing, pitch and vocal expressions that brought life to the text.

He was given a lifetime achievement award by APPAC Chairman Dr.

Ijaz Ahmad.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Quraishi, who is not only the first Pakistani but also first Muslim in the top US judiciary, thanked APPAC for its critical role in his elevation to the federal bench, and urged the group to push for appointment of qualified candidates to other posts in the administration.

"It's also a proud moment when you are recognized by your own community," he told the cheering audience.

Senator Todd Kaminsky also thanked the Pakistani for support in his election. He spoke about the growing Islamophobia and called for unitedly standing against the menace.

Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal, an activist, urged members of the Pakistani community to take active part in American politics, starting with registering themselves as voters, saying it was necessary so that their collective voice was heard across the country.

In his remarks, Dr. Ijaz Ahmad said that Pakistanis were still under-represented in the US administration, but pledged to continue APPAC's efforts to expand their representation in the administration.

APPAC's event organizers -- Ms. Naheed Bhatti, Inam Bokhari and Assad Chaudhry -- welcomed the guests, saying the presence was a source of great encouragement for themThe event, which was conducted by Inam Bokhari, was rounded off with a music programme.