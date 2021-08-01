101 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

About 101 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29642 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :About 101 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29642 in the province on Saturday..

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 941090 people were screened for the virus till July 31 out of which 101 more were reported positive.

As many as 28525 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 328 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.