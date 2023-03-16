UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Hits Out PTI For Damaging Political, Economic System

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday hit out Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for damaging political and economic system and trying to create chaos in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PTI chief was found involved in attacking national institutions to regain power and added Pakistan was facing economic turmoil due to the weak policies of Imran Khan.

The coalition government had invited Imran Khan many times for talks to discuss issues but he always refused, he regretted.

Today, we need to work for the unification and well-being of Pakistan, he said. The coalition government will not allow any person to spread anarchy in the country, he added.

In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan should go to court to face money laundering and foreign funding cases. Imran Khan should respect the courts and obey the law of the country, he added.

He said the government will continue its efforts for welfare of the people.

