UrduPoint.com

Competition Commission Of Pakistan Allowed To Resume Proceedings In Two Major Cases With Imposition Of Cost On Petitioners

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Competition Commission of Pakistan allowed to resume proceedings in two major cases with imposition of cost on petitioners

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) will complete the legal proceedings in two major cases following favourable orders passed by the Islamabad High Court, which dismissed the writ petitions of the undertakings and allowed CCP to complete the proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) will complete the legal proceedings in two major cases following favourable orders passed by the Islamabad High Court, which dismissed the writ petitions of the undertakings and allowed CCP to complete the proceedings.

The IHC while dismissing the writ petitions also imposed costs upon the petitioners for filing frivolous petitions against the CCP, said a press release issued here.

In a writ petition filed by Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited against the CCP in June 2021, the Islamabad High Court dismissed the petition and imposed cost upon Fauji Fertilizer Company.

The CCP had initiated proceedings against Fauji Fertilizer Company in compliance with an order passed by the Competition Appellate Tribunal in March 2018 and had issued a hearing notice to Fauji Fertilizer Company in this regard.

However, Fauji Fertilizer Company had challenged the said notice before the Islamabad High Court. The Court, however, was not convinced by the objections raised by Fauji Fertilizer Company against the CCP's notice and dismissed its petition while imposing costs upon it amounting Rs.

100,000/- in favour of the CCP.

In November 2021, haier Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. had filed a writ petition against the CCP wherein it had challenged an enquiry initiated by the CCP against it under Section 37 of the Competition Act 2010 for alleged violation of Section 10 of the Act (deceptive marketing practices).

The Islamabad High Court after hearing the arguments of both sides held that it was not convinced by Haier Pakistan's argument that the CCP's enquiry against it was a 'roving enquiry' and was part of a 'fishing expedition' as alleged by Haier Pakistan.

On the contrary, the Court was of the view that the CCP's enquiry was based on valid concerns in relation to possible deceptive marketing by Haier Pakistan through its marketing material. Consequently, the Court dismissed Haier Pakistan's petition and imposed a cost of Rs. 50,000/- upon it in favour of the CCP.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Company March June November 2018 Competition Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Strength Lifting C'ship from June 25

Strength Lifting C'ship from June 25

34 seconds ago
 'I want payback,' says Tsitsipas after French Open ..

'I want payback,' says Tsitsipas after French Open exit to 'emotional' Rune

35 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks report about de ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks report about death of youth due to kite twine ..

36 seconds ago
 Rune stuns Tsitsipas at French Open as Russian wom ..

Rune stuns Tsitsipas at French Open as Russian women shine

40 seconds ago
 Chief Minister appreciates police on safe recovery ..

Chief Minister appreciates police on safe recovery of child

5 minutes ago
 Scientists identify new liver and kidney disease

Scientists identify new liver and kidney disease

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.