Open Menu

Disbursement Of Quarterly Tranche (April-June) Of Benazir Kafaalat Starts

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Disbursement of quarterly tranche (April-June) of Benazir Kafaalat starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has initiated the disbursement of the quarterly tranche (April-June) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to the beneficiaries across the country in two phases.

According to an official source, the payment process is being executed in two phases to disburse Rs. 10,500 per household among over nine million registered beneficiary families.

In the first phase, the payments are being issued among the beneficiaries in all districts of Islamabad, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The payments are also being disbursed in Peshawar, Mardan and all districts of Malakand and Hazara Division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, all districts of Karachi Division and District Hyderabad in Sindh province and Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi and all districts of Sargodha Division and District Vehari in Punjab.

While payments to the beneficiaries in the remaining districts will be issued in the second phase.

The beneficiaries can receive their payment through the nearest centers after receiving message from 8171.

The beneficiaries, in case of any complaint, can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil offices or call the toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Support Program.

The special control room has been activated in the BISP headquarters to address the complaints of the beneficiaries promptly.

However, the beneficiaries can also contact the officials on WhatsApp numbers including 03018472841 (Hyderabad District), 03018472838 (Karachi Division), 03175370095 (South Punjab), 03202399616 (Central Punjab), 03028238564 (North Punjab), 03492883482 (Balochistan), 03155212820 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), 03155213094 (Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan).

The messages from the Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted. The officials of BISP have been directed to ensure the smooth disbursement of Kafaalat payments to the women without any deductions.

The staff has been deputed to monitor the process of payment disbursement and take immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions from the beneficiary’s payments.

The BISP is currently supporting 9.3 million deserving families and acting as a lifeline for those facing economic hardship.

The Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT) program, also known as the “Benazir Kafaalat Programme,” is the core initiative of BISP and was launched in 2008. Since its inception, the UCT/Kafaalat initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer program in Pakistan's history.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Hyderabad Sahiwal Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Vehari Malakand Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All From WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in ..

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

60 minutes ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

16 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

16 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

16 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

16 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan