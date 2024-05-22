Disbursement Of Quarterly Tranche (April-June) Of Benazir Kafaalat Starts
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has initiated the disbursement of the quarterly tranche (April-June) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to the beneficiaries across the country in two phases.
According to an official source, the payment process is being executed in two phases to disburse Rs. 10,500 per household among over nine million registered beneficiary families.
In the first phase, the payments are being issued among the beneficiaries in all districts of Islamabad, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
The payments are also being disbursed in Peshawar, Mardan and all districts of Malakand and Hazara Division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, all districts of Karachi Division and District Hyderabad in Sindh province and Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi and all districts of Sargodha Division and District Vehari in Punjab.
While payments to the beneficiaries in the remaining districts will be issued in the second phase.
The beneficiaries can receive their payment through the nearest centers after receiving message from 8171.
The beneficiaries, in case of any complaint, can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil offices or call the toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Support Program.
The special control room has been activated in the BISP headquarters to address the complaints of the beneficiaries promptly.
However, the beneficiaries can also contact the officials on WhatsApp numbers including 03018472841 (Hyderabad District), 03018472838 (Karachi Division), 03175370095 (South Punjab), 03202399616 (Central Punjab), 03028238564 (North Punjab), 03492883482 (Balochistan), 03155212820 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), 03155213094 (Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan).
The messages from the Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted. The officials of BISP have been directed to ensure the smooth disbursement of Kafaalat payments to the women without any deductions.
The staff has been deputed to monitor the process of payment disbursement and take immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions from the beneficiary’s payments.
The BISP is currently supporting 9.3 million deserving families and acting as a lifeline for those facing economic hardship.
The Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT) program, also known as the “Benazir Kafaalat Programme,” is the core initiative of BISP and was launched in 2008. Since its inception, the UCT/Kafaalat initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer program in Pakistan's history.
