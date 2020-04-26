Former Ambassador urges philanthropists to generously contribute for assistance of poor people in wake of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here Sunday urged philanthropists and donors organizations to generously contribute for the assistance of thousands of poor people during the holy month of Ramazan in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"The people of Pakistan are known worldwide for contributing donations and charity for assistance of poor people especially at time of need. It is high time for philanthropists of the country and oversees Pakistanis to demonstrate the same spirit of brotherhood as exhibited by them during 2005 earthquake and 2010 flood for assistance of thousands of daily wagers and labourers affected by lockdown due to caronavirus outbreak," Ambassador Manzoorul Haq told APP.

He said it was 2010 when most parts of Nowshera district were drowned in floods from where trapped people from a village had been evacuated through boats to safer places.

He recalled that a poor old woman, who was selling plastic shoes in a nearby village, had rushed to the evacuated place and distributed free shoes among have nots.

"These shoes were the main source of livelihood of family of the poor woman. On that difficult day, she had forgotten about her family livelihood and remained busy to help our people in trouble. Indeed, it was a great love for humanity and such high spirits was required today to counter caronavirus pandemic as poor people were looking towards us now" Manzoorul Haq who had served Pakistan's Ambassador in Saudi Arabia and Egypt told APP.

"I was posted at Pakistan High Commission at London in 2005 when a powerful earthquake had wreaked havoc in KP and Azad Kashmir on October 8 in the same year. The oversees Pakistanis and others philanthropists rise on the occasion by providing generous support to the earthquake victims. I also received a phone call from a lady requested for donation of her wollen sweaters for earthquake victims, which was a great humanitarian gesture as we required warm clothes and sweaters for thousands of quake survivors at that time," Ambassador Manzoor recalled.

Presently, he said a highest standard of love with humanity had been set by a 90-year'old Lady of Belgium, who was put on ventilator after severe COVID-19 attack on March 15 and requested doctors to provide her ventilator to some young coronavirus patient as she had completed her life and later expired.

Manzoor said noted Pakistani ENT Surgeon, Professor Dr Muhammad Javed had also set high standards of professional commitment by sacrificing his precious life while trying to save lives of coronavirus patients at Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar.

He said Dr Muhammad Javed was the real hero of Pakistan who fought on frontline against COVID-19 and had lost battle of life while remaining with the patients.

Ambassador Manzoor said the Belgium old lady and Dr Javed laid down their lives for humanity and their sacrifices would be remembered for long.