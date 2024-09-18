Open Menu

Governor Punjab Meets Short-listed Candidates For Vice Chancellors

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday interviewed the short-listed candidates for vice-chancellors of 13 public sector universities by the Search Committee.

According to a press release by the Governor's House here, the Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor, conducted interviews to improve administrative and teaching aspects of the universities.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan conducted the interviews of candidates shortlisted by search committee for vice chancellors for 13 government universities including Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University, Bahauddin Zakaria University, Fatima Jinnah Women University, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila and Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi.

Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan said that as chancellor he is determined to improve the educational standard of universities. He said that merit will be strictly observed in every case in the appointment of vice-chancellors.

He said that to improve the administrative and teaching matters of universities, it is very important to look at the educational and administrative background of the candidates shortlisted for vice-chancellors by the search committee.

He added that various measures are being taken for the welfare of students, including prevention of drugs and protection of female students from sexual harassment in the universities.

