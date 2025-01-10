JahanAra Wattoo Visits Sundas Foundation,praises Its Humanitarian Efforts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Vice Chairperson(VC) Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) JahanAra Wattoo on Friday visited the Sundas Foundation, where she met and extended her well wishes to children undergoing treatment for thalassemia and hemophilia.
During her visit,she toured various departments of the foundation and distributed gifts among patients.Spending time with children and their families,JahanAra not only brought smiles to their faces but also uplifted their spirits with her presence.
Medical Director Sundas Foundation Dr Adnan Gilani briefed her on foundation’s services, highlighting that Sundas Foundation provides free treatment and medications to over 7,000 thalassemia patients, whose lives depend on regular blood transfusions.
Dr.Gillani also shared details about the foundation’s comprehensive treatment plans, patient guidance and the awareness initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for these patients.
JahanAra praised the foundation's efforts, acknowledging it as a beacon of hope and life for both patients and their families.She committed to continuing full support for the foundation’s mission, assuring that she would take every possible step to improve the lives of deserving patients.
Other senior officials of Sundas Foundation, including Director Finance Ali Rauf and Manager PR and Media,Imran Mehr were also present.
Concluding her visit, JahanAra lauded foundation’s work,calling it a remarkable example of humanitarian service and pledged to provide her full support to this noble mission.
