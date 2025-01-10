Open Menu

JahanAra Wattoo Visits Sundas Foundation,praises Its Humanitarian Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM

JahanAra Wattoo visits Sundas Foundation,praises its humanitarian efforts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Vice Chairperson(VC) Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) JahanAra Wattoo on Friday visited the Sundas Foundation, where she met and extended her well wishes to children undergoing treatment for thalassemia and hemophilia.

During her visit,she toured various departments of the foundation and distributed gifts among patients.Spending time with children and their families,JahanAra not only brought smiles to their faces but also uplifted their spirits with her presence.

Medical Director Sundas Foundation Dr Adnan Gilani briefed her on foundation’s services, highlighting that Sundas Foundation provides free treatment and medications to over 7,000 thalassemia patients, whose lives depend on regular blood transfusions.

Dr.Gillani also shared details about the foundation’s comprehensive treatment plans, patient guidance and the awareness initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for these patients.

JahanAra praised the foundation's efforts, acknowledging it as a beacon of hope and life for both patients and their families.She committed to continuing full support for the foundation’s mission, assuring that she would take every possible step to improve the lives of deserving patients.

Other senior officials of Sundas Foundation, including Director Finance Ali Rauf and Manager PR and Media,Imran Mehr were also present.

Concluding her visit, JahanAra lauded foundation’s work,calling it a remarkable example of humanitarian service and pledged to provide her full support to this noble mission.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Media Blood

Recent Stories

PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers ..

PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..

59 seconds ago
 ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 2 ..

ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh

14 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ce ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony

59 minutes ago
 UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to vict ..

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia

1 hour ago
 Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

2 hours ago
 Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passen ..

Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers

2 hours ago
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Cha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World ..

‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry

2 hours ago
 Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar ..

Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

3 hours ago
 EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan