Jam Khan Shoro for prevention of agricultural water theft

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Tuesday issued instructions to Managing Director Sindh Irrigation Development Authority (SIDA) Pritam Das, Director Nara Canal Mansoor Memon for prevention of water theft

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Tuesday issued instructions to Managing Director Sindh Irrigation Development Authority (SIDA) Pritam Das, Director Nara Canal Mansoor Memon for prevention of water theft.

The minister said effective measures should be taken to prevent water theft so that water could be made available to oil farmers. Strict action should be taken against those involved in theft of agricultural water.

Water theft will not be tolerated at any cost and action will be taken against the negligent officers, said Jam Khan Shoro.

He said steps were being taken to curb water theft to overcome the acute agricultural water crisis.