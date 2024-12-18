- Home
- Pakistan
- Land grabbers’ attack on forest officials leave five injured, cop's uniform torn, rifle snatched
Land Grabbers’ Attack On Forest Officials Leave Five Injured, Cop's Uniform Torn, Rifle Snatched
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A number of armed men attacked a team of forest department officials and police when
the team tried to regain the possession of 82 acres of forest land in at Bait Eisan Wala
in Mehmood Kot area of district Muzaffargarh, police said on Wednesday.
Dozens of armed men attacked the official team, leaving five forest department officials
severely injured and some of them suffered bone fractures in their shoulder, arms and ribs.
A police official accompanying them for security also suffered the attack, police said
adding that attackers torn his uniform and snatched his rifle.
Mehmood Kot police said, they had registered FIR and recovered weapons, tractor and
motorcycle from the accused. They said that a heavy contingent of police would soon be
sent to the site to get the state land retrieved from illegal occupants and arrest the accused
involved in the attack.
APP/shn/ifi
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramesh Singh reiterates govt. resolve to implement minority quota1 minute ago
-
KP Governor monitors anti-polio drive at BHU Shorkot1 minute ago
-
Rival clash claims life of passerby, injuring three others1 minute ago
-
Bike lifter held1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews disaster management, security plan for Christmas, New Year1 minute ago
-
Woman’s murderer arrested1 minute ago
-
Land grabbers’ attack on forest officials leave five injured, cop's uniform torn, rifle snatched1 minute ago
-
DC holds revenue court to address public issues2 minutes ago
-
Education paves way for progress: UoS VC11 minutes ago
-
Adtl Secy Education reviews training of head teachers11 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy commissions Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Yamama in Romania11 minutes ago
-
SMIU achieves remarkable position in UI Green Metrics-2024 Ranking11 minutes ago