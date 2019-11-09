UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Number Of People Visits Iqbal Manzil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 02:09 PM

large number of people visits Iqbal Manzil

A large number of the peoples here on Saturday visited the Iqbal Manzil to pay homage to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) A large number of the peoples here on Saturday visited the Iqbal Manzil to pay homage to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary.

They showed keen interest in the personal used things of Allama Iqbal, rare books and pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family members displayed there.

On this occasion, the Kalaam-e-Iqbal and speech contests were also held at Iqbal Manzil under the auspices of Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot.

Prof. Khawaja Ejaz Butt and Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi (incharge/ caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Sialkot) also paid rich tribute to the poet of the East.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Sialkot Family

Recent Stories

PTI's govt may go home, says Najam Sethi

4 minutes ago

Iraq forces retake key bridges from protesters: AF ..

3 minutes ago

Pledges Made for Accelerating Actions to Implement ..

22 minutes ago

ANC rejects Rana Sana Ullah's post arrest bail pet ..

28 minutes ago

Former President Zardari will fly abroad soon for ..

30 minutes ago

Former President Zardari will fly abroad soon for ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.