large number of people visits Iqbal Manzil

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) A large number of the peoples here on Saturday visited the Iqbal Manzil to pay homage to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary.

They showed keen interest in the personal used things of Allama Iqbal, rare books and pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family members displayed there.

On this occasion, the Kalaam-e-Iqbal and speech contests were also held at Iqbal Manzil under the auspices of Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot.

Prof. Khawaja Ejaz Butt and Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi (incharge/ caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Sialkot) also paid rich tribute to the poet of the East.