Patwari held for bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday nabbed a Patwari (Revenue officer) on corruption charges.

ACE sources said that Muhammad Amir s/o Ghulam Habib r/o Nulli, Khushab, in his application to ACE Regional Director Hafiz Imran, alleged that Zulqarnain Patwari was demanding Rs10,000 for the the transfer of a house registry.

Upon receiving the application, the Regional Director asked Assistant Director Investigation Atif Shoukat to look into the matter. He along with judicial magistrate Abid Hussain raided and caught the accused receiving bribe red-handed.