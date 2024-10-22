Open Menu

Patwari Held For Bribe

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Patwari held for bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday nabbed a Patwari (Revenue officer) on corruption charges.

ACE sources said that Muhammad Amir s/o Ghulam Habib r/o Nulli, Khushab, in his application to ACE Regional Director Hafiz Imran, alleged that Zulqarnain Patwari was demanding Rs10,000 for the the transfer of a house registry.

Upon receiving the application, the Regional Director asked Assistant Director Investigation Atif Shoukat to look into the matter. He along with judicial magistrate Abid Hussain raided and caught the accused receiving bribe red-handed.

Related Topics

Corruption Khushab

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

16 minutes ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

29 minutes ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

3 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

3 hours ago
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

4 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

4 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

5 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan