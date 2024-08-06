Provincial Minister for Transport Punjab Bilal Akbar Khan for providing better traveling facilities to masses

- Home
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Provincial Minister for Transport Punjab Bilal Akbar Khan chaired a high-level meeting at the Commissioner's Office in Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Transport Punjab Bilal Akbar Khan chaired a high-level meeting at the Commissioner's Office in Bahawalpur. The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, MPA Mian Shoaib Awaisi, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan, Additional Commissioner Aftab Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioner General Malik Muhammad Akhtar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur Mian Azhar Javed, and Secretary RTA Arooj Fatima, among other officials.
Addressing the meeting, the Provincial Minister remarked that providing excellent travel facilities across the province is among the top priorities of the Chief Minister of Punjab. He emphasized the need for effective measures to prevent traffic accidents and reiterated the strict enforcement of the ban on LPG cylinders in public transport. The Provincial Minister for Transport announced that 3,000 new buses would be purchased this year to improve public transport throughout the province.
He directed that the implementation of Axle Load Management should be ensured and that efforts should be made to improve bus stands in Bahawalpur further. He insisted on enforcing a reduction in public transport fares under all circumstances.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa informed the meeting that Rs 50 million have been allocated for the renovation and upgrading of the general bus stand, and steps are being taken to implement an e-ticketing system for transport in Bahawalpur. The meeting featured briefings from DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan and Secretary RTA.
Later, Bilal Akbar Khan visited the General Bus Stand in Bahawalpur, the AC Terminal, and the General Stand in Tehsil Yazman. He interacted with passengers and van drivers, assessed the facilities at the stand, and issued necessary instructions. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioner Yazman, and Secretary RTA Arooj Fatima were present at the occasion.
