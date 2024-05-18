Higher Education Transferred, Posting Principles Of Various Colleges
Muhammad Rameez Published May 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notification of transferring and posting 17 female Associate Professors of Grade 20, said a notification issued here on Saturday.
According to the notification, there are appointments of some of the women associate professors to administrative posts i.e principals while some women have been appointed in the field of teaching.
Among Peshawar female Associate Professors, Samina Khaliq of Grade 20 has been appointed Principal Professor, GDC Mathura Peshawar.
Safia Rehana has been posted to GGPGC Mardan, Peshawar, Saeeda Shahnaz GFC Women Peshawar appointed. Neelam Gul GGDC Dargai Malakand, Sadia Khan GGDC Bacha Khan Peshawar, Khaleda Adeeb Professor Principal GGDC Jaluzai Nowshera, Anila Ghani Professor GCGC Peshawar appointed.
Tagneed Bano Professor GCGC Peshawar, Nail Naz Principal Associate Professor Lachi Kohat appointed,
Haizel Begum Principal Professor GGDC Barikot Swat, Seema Gul Associate Professor GGDC Barikot appointed.
Shaista islam, Principal Prof. GGDC N0. 1 Charsadda, Moiza Sherman Principal GGDC Manki Swat appointed while Zahra Jabeen Principal GGPGC Abbottabad No. 1, Shakeela Nasira Professor GGDC No. 1 Hayatabad appointed. Ayesha Siddiqa, Professor and Rabia Sikandar appointed as Principal GGDC Karak and Principal GCGC Peshawar.
