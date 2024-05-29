KP 23 Games: Peshawar region lead in women competitions

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Games, women's competition held in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, wherein Peshawar, Hazara region won gold medal in javelin throw and Mardan region won gold medal in shot put

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Games, women's competition held in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, wherein Peshawar, Hazara region won gold medal in javelin throw and Mardan region won gold medal in shot put.

In Judo, Hazara won two gold medals, Peshawar and Kohat won one gold medal each. Similarly, in cricket competitions, Peshawar and Kohat teams won their matches. In the same way, Peshawar, Hazara and Bannu won the table tennis event, while in hockey, Hazara Region, Peshawar and Mardan qualified for the next round.

On the occasion of cricket competitions, Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Prof Nasrullah Yousufzai was the chief guest while at Abdul Wali Sports Complex Charsadda, Additional Director General Sports and Chairpersons of the Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest. District Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, Mashal Malik, Director Sports BISE Manzar Khan, Provincial Taekwondo Association Chairman Ilyas Afridi, Judo Masood Ahmed were also present.

According to the results of the competitions, Alishba of Hazara won gold, Rashida of Peshawar won silver and Nazia of Bannu region won the bronze medal in the javelin throw event of athletics. Manahil and Nida of Swat first while Alishba of Hazara got the third position, Kohat defeated Dera Ismail Khan by nine wickets in the first women's cricket match, Dera Ismail Khan batted first at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Ground and the whole team 17 runs were scored.

In response, Kohat got the required 17 runs from one wicket. The second match was played between Peshawar and Malakand region in which Peshawar won by 57 runs.

The Peshawar team scored 83 runs in the allotted overs while playing first. In which Mahnoor, a Pakistan national team player, scored 25 runs with three boundaries, Anaya scored 17 runs, and Mahnoor Aftab stood out 19 runs.

On behalf of Malakand, Hasna Ali managed to get two wickets while Montazera managed to get one wicket. Mahnoor Aftab got three wickets while Zebun Nisa, Anaya and Fatemi got one wicket each.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Peshawar Board Prof. Nasrullah appreciated the performance of the players and said that sports are very important for a healthy society. Sports are an important part of our curriculum, so he advised the youth should participate fully in sports activities to stay healthy.

He also appreciated the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for holding the Games for both female and male players on equal basis.

