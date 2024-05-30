Open Menu

Peshawar Secures Gold In Men's Squash, While Mardan Advances To Cricket Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Peshawar secures gold in men's squash, while Mardan advances to cricket final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Peshawar clinched the gold medal in the men's squash event at the ongoing Under-23 Inter-Regional Games, held under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at various venues on Thursday.

After the competition, the result was 11-7, 11-8, 7-11 and 11-9 while Azan beat Shamlan 11-6, 11-4, 11- 13 and 11-9.

According to the results of the day, in the 50 kg weight competition, M. Salman of Peshawar won the gold, Zahidullah of Bannu won silver, while Muhammad Sulaiman of Kohat and Mobin Malik of Mardan won bronze medals. In the 55kg weight category Muhammad Ibrar of Peshawar won the gold medal, Rohan got silver medal, Sabir Khan of Malakand and Abdullah of Mardan got the bronze medal. In 60kg Shahabuddin Sonaka of Peshawar won the medal in this event Mudassar of Hazara came second while Amir Hamza of Kohat and Abdullah of Peshawar got bronze medals.

In the 67kg Bilal of Peshawar won gold medal, Ahmad of Hazara won silver medal and Asad Ullah of Malakand and Ahamd Rehman of Kohat claimed bronze medals. In the 75 kg event, Arshad of Malakand won the gold while M Salman of Mardan won the silver medal and Adnan and Hazara's Sher Qadir Ali won the silver medal.

In the 84kg weight category, Rahad Khan of Peshawar won the gold medal by defeating Misbah of Kohat, In the 90kg weight Adnan of Bannu won the gold medal by defeating Sher Qadir Ali and Haris Habib of Kohat beat Ihtisham of Peshawar in the individual event and Hamid of Mardan got a bronze medal.

The results of the other sports were as follows. In the Badminton event Peshawar, Swat, Mardan and Bannu moved to the semi-finals. In the first quarter-final, Peshawar beat Dera Ismail Khan while Bannu beat Kohat and Mardan beat Hazara.

In the first semi-final of the ongoing cricket at the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium, Mardan qualified for the final by defeating Peshawar by 23 runs. After winning the toss and scoring 130 runs in the first game, Mohsin Jamshed stood out with 35 runs.

From Peshawar, Mudassar took the charge. Numanullah and Numan Ali dismissed the two players.

On this occasion, Director Sports Hayatabad Sports Complex Nimatullah Marwat was the special guest. Deputy Director Operations Jamshed Baloch and Director Operations Azizullah were also present on this occasion.

