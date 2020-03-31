UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12-year-old Infected With Coronavirus Dies In Belgium

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:43 PM

12-year-old infected with coronavirus dies in Belgium

A 12-year-old girl confirmed infected with COVID-19 has died in Belgium, health officials said Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A 12-year-old girl confirmed infected with COVID-19 has died in Belgium, health officials said Tuesday.

The young age of the fatality "is a very rare occurrence," said a government spokesman, Dr Emmanuel Andre, adding that her death "shook us".

It was the first death of a child in the coronavirus crisis gripping Belgium, which has now recorded a total 705 deaths from the disease it causes, according to the latest official toll.

Related Topics

Died Young Belgium From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi sp ..

47 seconds ago

Saudi govt says small number of pilgrims can perfo ..

34 minutes ago

Indonesia registers 114 new coronavirus infections

44 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says He Sees No Reason to Postpone 2020 ..

40 seconds ago

Around 3,271 employees working on contract basis i ..

41 seconds ago

Three shopkeepers arrested for overcharging, hoard ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.