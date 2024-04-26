Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 26 April 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 26th April 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|178.50 PKR
|180.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|740.57 PKR
|748.57 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|342.55 PKR
|346.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|200.80 PKR
|203.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.45 PKR
|38.85 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.93 PKR
|40.33 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|294.00 PKR
|297.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.55 PKR
|35.90 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.86 PKR
|1.94 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|903.61 PKR
|912.61 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.28 PKR
|58.88 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|164.22 PKR
|166.22 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.46 PKR
|25.76 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.48 PKR
|731.48 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.52 PKR
|77.22 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.30 PKR
|74.00 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|204.50 PKR
|206.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.72 PKR
|26.02 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|305.43 PKR
|307.93 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.51 PKR
|7.66 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.70 PKR
|280.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|74.95 PKR
|75.75 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 202421 minutes ago
-
Chinese minister felicitates Ahsan Iqbal on reappointment as Planning minister9 hours ago
-
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties10 hours ago
-
Stocks fall as tech shares sink, US economy slows11 hours ago
-
Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan12 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting12 hours ago
-
Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer import to stabilize prices and supply12 hours ago
-
Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada12 hours ago
-
Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister13 hours ago
-
CEO APM Terminals calls on Finance Minister13 hours ago
-
SACM visits GTVC checks attendance register13 hours ago
-
CEO APM Terminals meets Commerce Minister13 hours ago