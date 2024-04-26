ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable victory over UAE

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26 April, 2024)

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier began in Abu Dhabi today (Thursday). Sri Lanka and Ireland won the opening two matches at Tolerance Oval and Zayed cricket Stadium respectively.

Sri Lanka overcame Thailand while Ireland defeated the hosts, United Arab Emirates (UAE), both winners recorded convincing victories over their opponents.

At Zayed Cricket Stadium, Eimear Richardson starred with an all-round performance for Ireland.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers produced a stellar performance as they bowled Thailand out for 55 at the Tolerance Oval.

Ireland vs UAE

Esha Oza got UAE off to a flier with an onslaught on Alana Dalzell in the second over of the game, but the bowler had the last laugh when she sent the opener back off the final ball of the over.

Theertha Satish and Khushi Sharma rebuilt the innings for UAE with a solid partnership that came at a pretty good rate, but Ireland launched a spirited comeback into the game that saw the UAE innings unravel pretty quickly.

From 64/1, UAE slipped to 77/7 in the space of five overs as Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray and Richardson shared the spoils.

The talented Kavisha Egodage was run out to add to UAE’s woes.



The lower order could not muster much of a fight as UAE finished on 105/9 in 20 overs, despite the promising start they had to the innings.

Kelly and Richardson claimed two wickets apiece and were the pick of Ireland’s bowlers.

In response, Ireland raced off the blocks with Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis in great touch.

The duo smashed 52 in the Powerplay, before Lewis departed off the final ball of the sixth over, edging Egodage to the wicketkeeper for a 22-ball 27.

Oza struck in successive overs with the big wickets of Laura Delany and Rebecca Stokell as Ireland stumbled to 68/4.

Orla Prendergast found able support from Richardson and Ireland kept the innings stable.

The duo remained unbeaten and wiped off the target with more than three overs to spare as Ireland got their campaign off to a winning start.

Score Board

Ireland beat UAE by six wickets

UAE 105 for 9, 20 overs (Khushi Sharma 24, Theertha Satish 22; Arlene Kelly 2-12, Eimear Richardson 2-15)

Ireland 106 for 4, 16.1 overs (Gaby Lewis 27, Amy Hunter 25, Eimear Richardson 22 not out, Amy Hunter 22 not out; Esha Oza 3-13)

Player of the match – Eimear Richardson