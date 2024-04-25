Court Adjourns Judicial Complex Attack Case Till May 17
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 11:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad Thursday adjourned hearing of the Islamabad Judicial Complex attack case against the PTI founder, Pervaiz Elahi and others till May 17.
ATC Judge Tahir Sapra heard the case regarding vandalizing at the Judicial Complex.
During the course of proceedings, the judge observed that the trial should be concluded as soon as possible.
He said that there were a total of 172 accused in the case, some of them were regularly attending the proceedings and he was exempting them from appearance while the case of others was being separated.
Defence lawyer Sardar Masroof said that the mobile phones of the accused had not returned to them despite the court had approved their ‘supardari’. At this, the court instructed the investigation officer to present the report in this regard on next date of hearing.
It may be mentioned here that Counter Terrorism Department (CTC) had registered a case against 172 accused for vandalizing the public property at the Judicial Complex.
