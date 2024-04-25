Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection Team Visits Excise And Taxation Office
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 11:25 PM
An Inspection Team from the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office today visited the Excise and Taxation Office, Islamabad under the directions of the Federal Ombudsman, Mr Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, to ascertain the difficulties being faced by the general public with the registration of vehicles. Headed by a Senior Advisor, the Inspection Team met with the people there and listened to their complaints for prompt redressal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) An Inspection Team from the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office today visited the Excise and Taxation Office, Islamabad under the directions of the Federal Ombudsman, Mr Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, to ascertain the difficulties being faced by the general public with the registration of vehicles. Headed by a Senior Advisor, the Inspection Team met with the people there and listened to their complaints for prompt redressal.
The Inspection Team has submitted its report to Wafaqi Mohtasib, who directed that a one-window facilitation desk be established therein to provide all facilities to the public under one roof.
The Inspection Team was informed by the ETO Office that facilities relating to registration of the vehicles, transfer of registration and payment of token tax etc. are currently available Online. Moreover, the ETO Office is also providing such facilities at the residence of the applicants by payment of a nominal fee of Rs. 1900/-. It further informed that the mobile teams from the ETO Office are also providing the registration facilities to the general public at the public parks and other public places daily after 4 pm.
Commending the provision of facilities, the Wafaqi Mohtasib directed the ETO Office to launch an awareness campaign in this regard for the benefit of the common man.
During the visit, some of the petitioners present informed the Inspection Team that the agent mafia active there was charging Rs. 200/- for providing one registration form, whereas, Rs.50 are being charged for making a single photocopy.
The fact of the matter, they say, is that the registration form for vehicles should be made available for free and the official rate for photocopy i.e. Rs.05 and Rs.10 respectively, be enforced.
The Inspection Team instructed the administration to prominently display the respective requirements for registration, transfer and submission of token tax of the vehicles on the sign boards in English and urdu, apart from providing the relevant information regarding Online registration.
Recent Stories
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence
Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping Mission in DR Congo set to leav ..
Putin says plans to visit China in May
US reinstates open internet rules rescinded under Trump
Pakistan embassy organizes scholarship award ceremony in Kathmandu
SC to hear case pertaining IHC judges' letter on April 30
SC orders removal of barriers outside buildings in Karachi
PFA launches crackdown, impose fine for selling expired drinks, food items
ICRC, Rehab Initiative host diplomatic spouses' tour
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched3 minutes ago
-
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil Rights in South Asia ..23 minutes ago
-
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy organizes scholarship award ceremony in Kathmandu24 minutes ago
-
SC to hear case pertaining IHC judges' letter on April 3024 minutes ago
-
SC orders removal of barriers outside buildings in Karachi24 minutes ago
-
PFA launches crackdown, impose fine for selling expired drinks, food items24 minutes ago
-
ICRC, Rehab Initiative host diplomatic spouses' tour24 minutes ago
-
Senior Army Commanders visit families of customs' martyrs to condole50 minutes ago
-
Poland-Pakistan corporation established on solid foundations: Polish envoy50 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate passes ruling to constitute Special Committee of Upper House50 minutes ago
-
“Tragic day on Attock roads: fatal motorcycle collisions and a speedy dumper’s deadly impact52 minutes ago