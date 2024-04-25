Open Menu

Heatwave Amid Israel's Aggression In Gaza Brings New Misery, Disease Risk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

Unexpected blistering temperatures across the besieged Gaza have added to the daily misery faced by the enclave's people and sparked new fears of disease outbreaks amid a lack of sufficient clean water and waste disposal, UN humanitarians said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Unexpected blistering temperatures across the besieged Gaza have added to the daily misery faced by the enclave's people and sparked new fears of disease outbreaks amid a lack of sufficient clean water and waste disposal, UN humanitarians said on Thursday.

The warning from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, came as some 1.2 million people continued to shelter in tents pitched in and around the enclave's southernmost city, Rafah, with nowhere else to go.

"It is like living in a greenhouse, no-one can tolerate living inside," the UN agency said, quoting Mustafa Radwan, formerly from Gaza City, in a social media post on X.

With temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, Rafah's residents are acutely aware that conditions will become even more uncomfortable once summer comes, with temperatures set to reach "50 or 60", said Mr. Radwan, who lives in a tent with eight family members.

Clean water remains scarce in Rafah and long queues are an everyday reality, Mr. Radwan continued. "Everything is a queue, everything is suffering in displacement."

In a related development, UN aid teams reported that no humanitarian missions were possible to northern Gaza on Wednesday as the Israeli army closed its checkpoints on two roads due to troop movements.

But the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) noted that a joint UNRWA and UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) mission did reach Jabalia on Tuesday, providing medical aid and water purification assistance.

The UN agency for Palestinians also reported successfully converting a children's nursery into a functioning health facility in the Mawasi area of the devastated city of Khan Younis.

The pop-up clinic receives around 2,000 individuals daily and offers services ranging from chronic disease care, maternal and child health care, dental services and psychological counselling.

"With the onset of summer, difficulties increase from water scarcity and overcrowding, leading to the spread of infectious diseases, skin sensitivities, lice, and other illnesses," said Dr. Ahmed Hanouda, the clinic's director.

"We are, of course, trying to address these problems and provide services to the displaced people under these challenging circumstances based on the available resources. We look forward to offering better services and providing better facilities in the coming days," he said.

Atrocious conditions

Asked at the regular UN daily briefing in New York about Israel's plan which remains on the table to invade Rafah in its quest to eliminate Palestine fighters, Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said a ground operation would be a humanitarian catastrophe.

"We're operating in a conflict zone…we will not be a party to any forced displacement of people", he added.

Quizzed further about the rising temperatures, he said conditions are already atrocious. The whole system of treatment of solid waste has basically crumbled with the unimaginable sanitation impact that has on people's health."

APP/ift

Related Topics

Army United Nations Israel Palestine Water Social Media Gaza New York Post Family From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

9 minutes ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

9 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

9 minutes ago
 Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ l ..

Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched

30 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office

30 minutes ago
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’ ..

AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..

50 minutes ago
 Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investme ..

Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties

51 minutes ago
 IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand reg ..

IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence

51 minutes ago
 Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping M ..

Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping Mission in DR Congo set to leav ..

51 minutes ago
 Putin says plans to visit China in May

Putin says plans to visit China in May

51 minutes ago
 US reinstates open internet rules rescinded under ..

US reinstates open internet rules rescinded under Trump

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World