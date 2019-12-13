25 burned to death in Nigeria road accident

Twenty-five people were burned to death following a road accident in Nigeria's northeastern state of Bauchi, local police confirmed on Friday

ABUJA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Twenty-five people were burned to death following a road accident in Nigeria 's northeastern state of Bauchi , local police confirmed on Friday.

One other person was seriously wounded due to severe burns from the accident involving two buses along the Bauchi-Ningi road in the state on Thursday, the police said.

The two buses had a head-on collision, said Bauchi police spokesman Abubakar Kamal. One of the buses was conveying 22 passengers while the other was carrying only four people.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.