Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

About 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Nearly 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,482 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 329 people ([including] 99 women and 167 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,153 people ([including] 346 women and 588 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Seven Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the past day, the center added.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of land, destroying 48 explosive devices, it said.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. According to UN estimates, there are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries worldwide. Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, now hosting about 1 million and 660,000 refugees, respectively.

