About 1,600 US Servicemen Taking Part In Staff Exercise In Japan - Reports

Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) About 1,600 servicemen from the United States and 5,000 more from Japan are taking part in the Yama Sakura staff exercise that started on Monday in Tokyo, Japanese media reported.

No real maneuver will take place as part of the 8-day drills as all the developments will be subject to computerized simulation, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The troops involved in the exercise are going to train combat cooperation in a situation of an enemy's assault with the use of cyberattacks and electromagnetic weapons.

The Yama Sakura exercises have been conducted annually since 1982. This year, Australian and Canadian officers are taking part in the drills as observers.

