Accession of New Regions to Advance Russian Cause in Ukraine - Ex-US State Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The accession of new regions to Russia will help Moscow's goals in Ukraine, while the international recognition of the move is possible to happen over time, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the establishment of new subjects within the country.

The Russian lower house on Monday unanimously ratified the agreements, which the Federation Council will consider at a meeting on Tuesday.

"I think for one thing, it recognizes the situation on the ground, the Russian Armed Forces have have fought very valiantly to secure those areas and I think politically it will advance the Russian cause in the war," Black said. "The new areas will not be recognized by much of the world right away.

Typically, when there is a shift in boundaries like that, countries typically wait for some period of years before they actually recognize them. But at the same time, I think it will strengthen the Russian political position in those areas."

Black said it is important for people to recognize the areas being annexed into Russia are places where the population is predominantly ethnic Russian.

Black also does not think that it will be possible for Ukraine to win the territories back despite the success in Kherson.

"While the Ukrainians fought very courageously and they made an enormous effort to advance against Kherson. Ultimately, the lines did not change significantly," he said.

Black went on to say that although the Russians lost some material, some vehicles and some arms and ammunition, the Ukrainian army lost a tremendous number of troops who were killed by Russian artillery as they advanced into the area.