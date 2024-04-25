US Reinstates Open Internet Rules Rescinded Under Trump
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 11:04 PM
The US Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to reinstate tougher rules to guarantee open access to the internet, reversing a decision made during the Trump administration
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The US Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to reinstate tougher rules to guarantee open access to the internet, reversing a decision made during the Trump administration.
"This agency, the nation's leading communications authority, believes every consumer deserves internet access that is fast, open and fair," said FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel ahead of the vote.
The rules bring back government oversight for internet providers by classifying broadband as a utility-like service, regulated like water and phone companies.
The commission voted 3-2 along party lines to reinstate the open internet rules that were originally adopted in 2015.
"These net neutrality policies ensure you can go where you want and do what you want online without your broadband provider making choices for you," Rosenworcel added.
"They make clear your broadband provider should not have the right to block websites, slow services, or censor online content," she said.
Under president Donald Trump, after a politically-charged debate, the FCC scrapped the order.
Backers of net neutrality argue the rules, which were challenged in court, prevented powerful internet providers like Comcast and AT&T from shutting out rival services and creating "fast" and "slow" lanes for online services.
But others worried that such rules were a heavy-handed effort to reclassify internet providers as utilities, which could discourage investment in the fast-evolving sector.
Under Trump, the FCC said the change in the approach to net neutrality taken by the FCC was part of a return to "a light-touch regulatory framework."
Recent Stories
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence
Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping Mission in DR Congo set to leav ..
Putin says plans to visit China in May
Pakistan embassy organizes scholarship award ceremony in Kathmandu
SC to hear case pertaining IHC judges' letter on April 30
SC orders removal of barriers outside buildings in Karachi
PFA launches crackdown, impose fine for selling expired drinks, food items
ICRC, Rehab Initiative host diplomatic spouses' tour
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles over the demise ..
Senior Army Commanders visit families of customs' martyrs to condole
Poland-Pakistan corporation established on solid foundations: Polish envoy
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping Mission in DR Congo set to leave after 20 years of ..33 seconds ago
-
Putin says plans to visit China in May17 seconds ago
-
Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada28 minutes ago
-
Portugal marks 50 years of democracy with far right on the rise26 minutes ago
-
Oman, UAE deluge 'most likely' linked to climate change: scientists1 hour ago
-
BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival Anglo American1 hour ago
-
Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal1 hour ago
-
Putin says plans to visit China in May1 hour ago
-
Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence2 hours ago
-
Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out2 hours ago
-
China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station2 hours ago
-
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike2 hours ago