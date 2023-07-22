Admiral Lisa Franchetti Will Be First Woman to Head US Military Service If Confirmed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) US President Joe Biden has nominated Admiral Lisa Franchetti as Naval Operations Chief, the White House said on Friday.

If confirmed, she'll be the first woman to serve as a US Military Service chief.

"Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas. She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy, and when confirmed, she will again make history as the first woman to serve as the Chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff," said Biden in a release.

Biden's nomination of Franchetti stands in opposition to the recommendation of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who favored Admiral Samuel Paparo for the role.

Instead, the Biden administration tapped Paparo to lead the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Franchetti has amassed a total of 38 years of service and is currently serving as vice chief of naval operations. However, Franchetti's ascension is likely to be held up by Senator Tommy Tuberville's imposed hold on Biden administration nominees due to new Pentagon abortion policies.

"Given the national security challenges we face around the world, I urge the Senate to move quickly in confirming them, along with the other military nominations currently on hold," said Biden.