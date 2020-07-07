(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Afghan government has so far released more than 4,000 Taliban prisoners, as per the US-negotiated deal, but the release of the remaining 1,000 stumbles upon the seriousness of their crime and the failure by the radical group to reduce violence as promised, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Monday.

The release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government was a provision of an agreement negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29. The initial deadline was March 10, but numerous extensions applied due to an internal power crisis in Kabul and the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some prisoners on the Taliban's list cannot be released by law, because their crimes are serious," Sediqqi said at a press conference.

Moreover, Kabul thought that after releasing 4,000 out of agreed 5,000 Taliban prisoners, it could expect the radical group to observe its part of the deal in terms of the reduction of violence, the spokesman said.

"So far, the Afghan government has released more than 4,000 Taliban prisoners, and this is a good step taken by the government for peace. We expect the same from the Taliban. Before the inter-Afghan talks start, the violence should reduce," Sediqqi said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, in turn, came up with a statement, insisting on the release of all 5,000 designated prisoners as a pre-requisite of inter-Afghan talks.

"Under the Doha agreement with the United States, 5,000 Taliban prisoners will be released according to the list, and then inter-Afghan talks will begin. Talks will begin as soon as the given number of prisoners are released," Mujahid said.

According to Sediqqi, intra-Afghan talks can be expected to begin this month.

The exchange of prisoners, ceasefire and launch of intra-Afghan talks ” as components of the US-mediated peace deal ” are expected to pave the way for ending the almost two-decade long confrontation between Kabul and the Taliban.