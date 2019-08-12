UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani Releases 35 Taliban From Jail As Goodwill Gesture - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 07:10 PM

Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani Releases 35 Taliban From Jail as Goodwill Gesture - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) A total of 35 insurgents from the Taliban Islamist movement were released from jail in Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha holiday by a special decree of President Ashraf Ghani, local media reported on Monday.

The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) released 35 Taliban inmates from jail based on a presidential decree issued on the occasion of Eid al-Adha as a gesture of goodwill to help advance the reconciliation, the Khaama Press news agency reported citing the NDS statement.

The directorate also urged the released individuals to refrain from cooperating with what they called enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan, the report added.

For almost two decades, Afghanistan has suffered instability due to continuous insurgency of the Taliban movement and Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). With the question of intra-Afghan talks still unresolved, the government forces conduct regular counterterrorist operations across the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Jail Ashraf Ghani Media From Government

Recent Stories

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

3 hours ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

4 hours ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago

Sharjah&#039;s CP receives more Eid Al Adha well-w ..

6 hours ago

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.