UrduPoint.com

African Bar Association Demands Release Of Venezuelan Diplomat Held In Cape Verde

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:30 AM

African Bar Association Demands Release of Venezuelan Diplomat Held in Cape Verde

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The African Bar Association (AFBA) called on Cape Verde authorities to release Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who was detained in the country and approved for extradition to the US.

Saab was arrested in Cape Verde last year on a US extradition warrant connected to accusations of Iran sanctions violations. Earlier in September, the Constitutional Court of Cape Verde rejected an appeal by Saab's lawyers, thereby supporting his extradition to the United States.

"(AFBA) demands for the immediate and unconditional release of Ambassador Alex Saab, respect for the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) Court and the Rule of Law in Africa by Cape Verde and all Governments and Institutions in Africa as the African Bar Association will continue to demand for the respect of treaty obligations and the independence of Judiciary in Africa," AFBA said in the statement released Tuesday.

AFBA said that Saab's case constitutes a gross human rights violation and illegal detention in violation of international law.

Saab's legal defense team similarly has called the extradition a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Saab was en route to Iran on a humanitarian mission for the Venezuela government when he was arrested during a fuel stop in Cape Verde.

Related Topics

Africa Iran Lawyers Vienna Independence United States Cape Verde Venezuela September All Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

4 hours ago
 Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

6 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

6 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.