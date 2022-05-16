Agreement Reached on Removal of Wounded From Azovstal to DPR - Russian Defense Ministry

An agreement was reached with the Ukrainian military at Azovstal on the removal of the wounded from the plant to a medical facility in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) An agreement was reached with the Ukrainian military at Azovstal on the removal of the wounded from the plant to a medical facility in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"On May 16, as a result of negotiations with representatives of Ukrainian military personnel blocked on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, an agreement was reached on the removal of the wounded," the ministry said.

Now, a silence regime has been introduced in the area of the enterprise and a humanitarian corridor has been opened, through which wounded Ukrainian servicemen are delivered to a medical facility in Novoazovsk of the Donetsk People's Republic "to provide them with all the necessary assistance," the ministry noted.