UrduPoint.com

Agreement Reached On Removal Of Wounded From Azovstal To DPR - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Agreement Reached on Removal of Wounded From Azovstal to DPR - Russian Defense Ministry

An agreement was reached with the Ukrainian military at Azovstal on the removal of the wounded from the plant to a medical facility in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) An agreement was reached with the Ukrainian military at Azovstal on the removal of the wounded from the plant to a medical facility in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"On May 16, as a result of negotiations with representatives of Ukrainian military personnel blocked on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, an agreement was reached on the removal of the wounded," the ministry said.

Now, a silence regime has been introduced in the area of the enterprise and a humanitarian corridor has been opened, through which wounded Ukrainian servicemen are delivered to a medical facility in Novoazovsk of the Donetsk People's Republic "to provide them with all the necessary assistance," the ministry noted.

Related Topics

Russia Mariupol Donetsk Enterprise May All From Agreement

Recent Stories

56 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

56 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

26 seconds ago
 Total eclipse as Doncic, Mavs shock top-seed Suns

Total eclipse as Doncic, Mavs shock top-seed Suns

27 seconds ago
 Anti-dengue surveillance in full swing

Anti-dengue surveillance in full swing

29 seconds ago
 Chinese enterprises apply for international indust ..

Chinese enterprises apply for international industrial design patents

30 seconds ago
 China says Finland's application to NATO brings 'n ..

China says Finland's application to NATO brings 'new factor' in ties

3 minutes ago
 Four injured on road

Four injured on road

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.