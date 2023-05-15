(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The air defense systems have been activated over the Donbass Arena football stadium in Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Monday, adding that parts of the missile fell on the stadium.

"Air defense forces activated over the Donbass Arena stadium. Presumably, parts of the downed missile fell on the stadium and the surrounding area. Details are being specified," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.