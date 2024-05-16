Agriculture Dept Using All Resources To Obtain Cotton Sowing Target
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 11:49 PM
The Agriculture department is utilizing all possible resources to achieve the target of cotton cultivation on 4 million acres across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Agriculture department is utilizing all possible resources to achieve the target of cotton cultivation on 4 million acres across the province.
A spokesman said on Thursday that the Agriculture department is present in the field this season with a slogan 'Revival of Cotton, Prosperity of Pakistan' and farmers are being guided about modern cotton production technology.
He said that the ongoing activities should be accelerated to achieve the target of cotton cultivation.
The spokesman said that the Agriculture department and private sector should play an active role to achieve the target of cotton cultivation by May 31st.
Recent Stories
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea
Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion
Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest
KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP
Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Combating poverty through promotion of livestock education: A way forward3 days ago
-
UoA, Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat sign MoU to promote mutual coop19 days ago
-
'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lines: Punjab Agricultu ..20 days ago
-
DC for immediate distribution of agricultural fertilizer to farmers21 days ago
-
MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers22 days ago
-
Farmers should preferably complete cotton sowing by May 15, say experts22 days ago
-
Livestock dept, PCS to hold poultry expo from April 3029 days ago
-
Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop1 month ago
-
Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting1 month ago
-
Wheat Harvest: Agri deptt issues certain guidelines1 month ago
-
1,800 agricultural equipment to be provided to 710 farmers: secretary1 month ago
-
Steps must be taken for promotion of agriculture sector in Balochistan: Qadir1 month ago