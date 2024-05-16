Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Agriculture department is utilizing all possible resources to achieve the target of cotton cultivation on 4 million acres across the province.

A spokesman said on Thursday that the Agriculture department is present in the field this season with a slogan 'Revival of Cotton, Prosperity of Pakistan' and farmers are being guided about modern cotton production technology.

He said that the ongoing activities should be accelerated to achieve the target of cotton cultivation.

The spokesman said that the Agriculture department and private sector should play an active role to achieve the target of cotton cultivation by May 31st.