Open Menu

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao Discuss Political Situation Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 11:12 PM

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmed Sherpao on Thursday discussed political situation of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, socioeconomic problems of its people and other matters at Watan Kor in Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmed Sherpao on Thursday discussed political situation of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, socioeconomic problems of its people and other matters at Watan Kor in Islamabad.

Provincial Chairman QWP Sikandar Hayat Sherpao was also present, a press release issued here said.

During the meeting, Aftab Sherpao and QWP leaders congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi for assuming the office of KP Governor and expressed best wishes for him in fulfillment of his constitutional obligations.

The Governor said that he wanted to take along all political parties for rights of the province and welfare of its people, saying that the province was confronted to challenges of economy and law and order situation at present and underscored the need of discussion on concerned forums for rights of the province.

"I have also invited the Chief Minister to discuss with me rights of the province," he said, adding our collective aim was putting the province on road to prosperity and development.

The Governor said that he would make efforts to find a way in consultation with all political parties for resolving problems of the province.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Qaumi Watan Party Law And Order Road Faisal Karim Kundi All Best

Recent Stories

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years ove ..

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

3 minutes ago
 Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphan ..

Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar

3 minutes ago
 LHC summons committee responsible for appointing j ..

LHC summons committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussio ..

Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for imp ..

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz ..

AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a histor ..

4 minutes ago
 Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestini ..

Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories

9 minutes ago
Chad junta chief officially wins election

Chad junta chief officially wins election

4 minutes ago
 Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shoot ..

Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shooting

4 minutes ago
 At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel ..

At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid s ..

9 minutes ago
 PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bea ..

PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers

10 minutes ago
 Stocks waver after hitting record highs

Stocks waver after hitting record highs

10 minutes ago
 Levies officers promoted in Kohat

Levies officers promoted in Kohat

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan