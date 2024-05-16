KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao Discuss Political Situation Of KP
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 11:12 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmed Sherpao on Thursday discussed political situation of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, socioeconomic problems of its people and other matters at Watan Kor in Islamabad.
Provincial Chairman QWP Sikandar Hayat Sherpao was also present, a press release issued here said.
During the meeting, Aftab Sherpao and QWP leaders congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi for assuming the office of KP Governor and expressed best wishes for him in fulfillment of his constitutional obligations.
The Governor said that he wanted to take along all political parties for rights of the province and welfare of its people, saying that the province was confronted to challenges of economy and law and order situation at present and underscored the need of discussion on concerned forums for rights of the province.
"I have also invited the Chief Minister to discuss with me rights of the province," he said, adding our collective aim was putting the province on road to prosperity and development.
The Governor said that he would make efforts to find a way in consultation with all political parties for resolving problems of the province.
