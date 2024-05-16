Court Reserves Verdict In PTI Founder's Acquittal Plea
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 11:51 PM
The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Thursday reserved the verdict on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder seeking his acquittal in
the case related to May 9 incidents
The case was registered against him at the Shahzad Town Police Station.
The petitioner's lawyers Naeem Haider Panjutha, Amna Ali and Sardar Masroof appeared before the court.
