ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday sought arguments on the pre-arrest bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder in six cases and that of his spouse Bushra Bibi in one case on May 20.

Hearing the petitions, Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka said the bail applications could also be decided by exempting the petitioners from appearance.

The petitioner's lawyer informed the court that the Lahore High Court had approved his client's bail in four cases.

He said the PTI founder could not appear in the court because of security issue.

The case was adjourned till May 20.

Bushra Bibi had sought bail in the Toshakhana case, while the PTI founder filed the petition for bail in six cases registered on the charges of vandalism, protests etc.