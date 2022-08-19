UrduPoint.com

Air Defense Systems Shot Down Drone Near Sevastopol - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 01:10 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) According to preliminary data, an unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down near the Belbek airport north-west of Sevastopol by means of air defense, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Thursday.

"Recently, according to preliminary data, an unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down near the Belbek airport by means of air defense. There is no damage," Razvozhaev said on Telegram, adding that there are no casualties either.

