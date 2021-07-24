UrduPoint.com
Airbus Sees 'Great Interest' In Its Products From Airlines In Russia - Local Office Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Russian airlines show a big interest in Airbus's products, Julien Franiatte, the head of Airbus Russia, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 outside Moscow.

This past May, Russia's Aeroflot airline received its first Airbus A320neo aircraft, an improved version of the A320 family. The new jets, already used by other Russian airlines ” S7 and Ural Airline ” boast reduced noise levels and high fuel efficiency.

"We are in constant communication with all Russian operators. We see great interest in all Airbus products from airlines in Russia, also in A320neo as well. However, we keep these talks confidential. When there is an announcement, there is an announcement," Franiatte said when asked about plans on more contracts with Aeroflot in this area.

Speaking about Airbus projects in Russia,  Franiatte said that the company's global plan is to show Airbus's commitment to the Russian market.

"During MAKS 2021 we showed the latest Airbus developments and widebody and single-aisle products and started industry topics for the sustainable future of aviation in Russia. Therefore we gathered key industry experts to talk about the safe reopening of the borders with the aim to bring the value of aviation back to people," he noted.

Airbus is also committed to the decarbonization of the aerospace sector, the local head said.

"Today, we know our love of air travel also comes at a cost: the aviation industry represents approximately 2.5% of global human-induced CO2 emissions. But aviation is not the problem. Emissions are the problem," the executive said, adding that at MAKS the company organized a panel discussion together with key aviation stakeholders to talk decarbonization of the air industry in Russia.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the event.

