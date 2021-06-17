Al-Othaimeen to S&T Summit: 32% Increase in Technology Exports from the OIC Member States

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held the Second Islamic Summit on Science and Technology (S&T Summit), hosted virtually by the United Arab Emirates under the theme “Science, Technology, and Innovation: Opening New Frontiers.”

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th April, 2021) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held the Second Islamic Summit on Science and Technology (S&T Summit), hosted virtually by the United Arab Emirates under the theme “Science, Technology, and Innovation: Opening New Frontiers.”

In his speech at the opening session of the Summit, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC’s Secretary-General, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chair of the Islamic Summit, and HRH Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, for supporting and facilitating the OIC’s efforts.

The Secretary-General also thanked the United Arab Emirates for hosting the Summit, the Republic of Kazakhstan for chairing the first Islamic S&T Summit, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for their efforts through their chairmanship of the Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTEC).

Al-Othaimeen indicated that the OIC Member States made positive progress recently, as the number of scientific publications increased by 34 percent and the value of their technology exports increased by 32 percent.

The Secretary-General added that huge funds had been invested in higher education in all OIC Member States, which have launched large scientific projects, such as artificial intelligence and green cities in Saudi Arabia, and significant projects based on advanced technology, renewable and peaceful energy, and the digital economy, the probe successfully placed by United Arab Emirates in an orbit around Mars and other pioneering technological projects.

Al-Othaimeen called for taking some practical steps to confront the challenges that hinder scientific development and make full use of the potential involved in developing technology to achieve social and economic development for the OIC’s Member States.

He urged for the enhancement of the Islamic cooperation and partnerships in education by increasing academic interaction and exchanging knowledge by providing scholarships and exchanging researchers and specialized scholars.

Concerning ensuring sustainable food security, the OIC’s Secretary-General indicated that the OIC’s Member States are facing challenges, including competing demands for resources, the adverse effects of climate change, reduced productivity due to lack of mechanization, and the urgent need to enhance investment in agricultural science and research, and the lack of knowledge and innovations required for the development of new types of crops.