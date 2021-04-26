UrduPoint.com
Albania's Ruling Socialist Party Leading In Parliamentary Elections - Preliminary Data

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:34 PM

Albania's Ruling Socialist Party Leading in Parliamentary Elections - Preliminary Data

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Albania's ruling Socialist Party is winning 49.36% of votes in Sunday's parliamentary elections, followed by the opposition Democratic Party with 38.84%, the central election commission said after collecting data from half of polling sites.

According to the commission, the elections, whose turnout reached 48%, were held without serious incidents.

Despite being main political rivals, both the Socialist and the Democratic parties support closer cooperation with the European Union and NATO. Democrats have a coalition with the Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI), which has received 7.11% of votes.

Both Erion Veliaj, Tyrana's mayor and a Socialist, and Lulzim Basha, the leader of Democrats, claimed the victory of their parties before preliminary results were announced.

