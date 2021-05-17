UrduPoint.com
Algeria Will Partially Reopen Borders Closed Over COVID From June - Presidential Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Algeria will begin to partially reopen its land and air borders with foreign nations ” closed due to the coronavirus pandemic ” starting from June, the presidential office announced on Sunday.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting earlier on Sunday.

The government agreed to the partial reopening of the borders, provided for the number of flights from and to Algerian airports will be limited.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Algeria has confirmed more than 125,000 cases of the coronavirus, including a total of 3,374 related fatalities.

In late December, Algeria signed a contract with Russia on the supply of Sputnik V and later became the first African nation to register the Russian COVID-19 vaccine. The country's vaccination campaign started on January 30.

