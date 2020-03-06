UrduPoint.com
All Canadians Evacuated From Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Released From Quarantine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:43 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) All Canadians from the novel coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship who were airlifted from Japan in February have completed the 14-day quarantine period and have been released, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, I can confirm that all 129 repatriated individuals at the NAV Centre have been released from quarantine. These individuals remained asymptomatic for COVID-19 [novel coronavirus] throughout the 14-day quarantine period and, as a result, they pose no risk to others and can safely return to their communities and to their usual activities," Tam said.

The Chief Public Health officer said she would not discuss the travel arrangements of the individuals out of respect for their privacy.

On February 21, the 129 Canadians onboard the Diamond Princess were repatriated by the Canadian government as the cruise ship was quarantined in the port of Yokohama, Japan, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The evacuees arrived at the Canadian air force base in Trenton, Ontario, were they were assessed and subsequently transferred to the NAV Canada Training Institute in Cornwall to undergo a 14-day period of quarantine.

