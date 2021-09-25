UrduPoint.com

All Nuclear Powers Will Have To Join Arms Control Talks One Day - UN Disarmament Chief

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 08:27 PM

All Nuclear Powers Will Have to Join Arms Control Talks One Day - UN Disarmament Chief

All nuclear powers will at some point have to sit at the negotiating table for arms control talks, UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told Sputnik on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) All nuclear powers will at some point have to sit at the negotiating table for arms control talks, UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told Sputnik on Saturday.

When asked whether China, France, the UK should be a part of the new agreement currently negotiated by Russia and the Untied States, Nakamitsu said: "I don't know."

"One thing is about bilateral arrangement and we should not forget that the US and Russia are the main nuclear weapons possessors - some 90 percent of arsenals," she noted. "I think that's good these two super powers are engaged and committed to negotiating further reductions. But at some point if you are really serious about eliminating nuclear weapons, then of course, all the other nuclear weapon possessing countries will have to come to the table and think about how to go about it.

"

While negotiating the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Moscow, the previous US administration of President Donald Trump pushed for China to join the arms control talks. Beijing, however, has said it is not interested in trilateral talks on the issue.

Russia and the US agreed in February to prolong the New START Treaty for five years, until February 5, 2026, without any modification. The new American administration, however, has not abandoned the idea of bringing China to the negotiating table on nuclear arms, as well as engaging the Asian nation bilaterally.

