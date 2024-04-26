Walk held in a series of enrollment campaigns

An awareness walk was held in a series of enrolment campaigns in the government schools in collaboration with the Helotas and Education Departments

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) An awareness walk was held in a series of enrolment campaigns in the government schools in collaboration with the Helotas and Education Departments.

This walk was held at the historical Government Primary School in Drosh, established in 1938. This school has educated the most famous people in Chitral. The walk started from this historical educational institution and passed through the old bazaar of Drosh and then entered the new bazaar, which was converted into a function at Drosh Chowk.

The walk was led by Field Officer Azhar Iqbal, DEO Chitral, members of the trade union, social workers, and a large number of students. Students were carrying banners and play cards in their hands, which listened to the slogan that knowledge was for all.

Besides, enrolment campaigns were also held in different parts of lower Chitral by Helvetas in collaboration with the Education Department of Chitral. The campaign was attended by a large number of people involved in Chitral Town, Kaisu, and Kalkatak, in addition to the education department.

The campaign, which was chanting slogans that education is for everyone, was aimed at ensuring the enrollment of children in schools for up to 5 years and more.

Azhar Iqbal said that they are also trying their best to enroll the children of Afghan refugees living in different camps at lower Chitral. Addressing the ceremony, the participants urged the parents to send their children to school by the age of five.

President Trade Union Drosh Haji Gul Nawaz, Alhaj Khurshid Ali Khan, Azhar Iqbal, and others also expressed their views on the occasion. In connection with the enrolment campaign, a walk and function was held at this school, which was in 1938.

A large number of students studying in this school achieved the highest position, even though they serve as Ambassadors of Pakistan in foreign countries. Chief Secretary, Doctor, Professor, Civil, Military, and Police Officers are also among them.

The purpose of holding functions in this school was to attract the attention of children so that, with great enthusiasm, they could grow up and become high officers. Assistant Education Officer Inamullah enrolled some children in this school.

APP/ghf/378