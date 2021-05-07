Amazon Pauses Prime Day in Canada, India Amid Resurgent Pandemic - Company

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Global technology giant Amazon is delaying its flagship sales event in Canada and India as both countries labor through an intense so-called "third wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, the company told Sputnik on Friday.

Amazon will be pausing its annual Prime Day sale in both countries due to the increased effect of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said while declining to offer a rescheduled date.

Prime Day is Amazon's flagship sales event, which began in 2015 coinciding with the company's 20-year anniversary and has since become one of the most anticipated annual sales events of the Calendar year during which 200 million global Amazon Prime members are offered deals exclusive deals.

Amazon did not offer details about how many of its Canadian employees have contracted the novel coronavirus or how it has impacted operations in the country, albeit noting that several fulfillment centers are located in the Toronto region, which is experiencing some of the highest community transmission rates in the country.

Both Canada and India have reported increasing number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. A number of Canadian jurisdictions reported their highest daily caseloads since the onset of the pandemic, while Indian public health officials are recording over 400,000 new cases daily.