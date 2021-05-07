UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon Pauses Prime Day In Canada, India Amid Resurgent Pandemic - Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:44 PM

Amazon Pauses Prime Day in Canada, India Amid Resurgent Pandemic - Company

Global technology giant Amazon is delaying its flagship sales event in Canada and India as both countries labor through an intense so-called "third wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, the company told Sputnik on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Global technology giant Amazon is delaying its flagship sales event in Canada and India as both countries labor through an intense so-called "third wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, the company told Sputnik on Friday.

Amazon will be pausing its annual Prime Day sale in both countries due to the increased effect of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said while declining to offer a rescheduled date.

Prime Day is Amazon's flagship sales event, which began in 2015 coinciding with the company's 20-year anniversary and has since become one of the most anticipated annual sales events of the Calendar year during which 200 million global Amazon Prime members are offered deals exclusive deals.

Amazon did not offer details about how many of its Canadian employees have contracted the novel coronavirus or how it has impacted operations in the country, albeit noting that several fulfillment centers are located in the Toronto region, which is experiencing some of the highest community transmission rates in the country.

Both Canada and India have reported increasing number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. A number of Canadian jurisdictions reported their highest daily caseloads since the onset of the pandemic, while Indian public health officials are recording over 400,000 new cases daily.

Related Topics

India Technology Canada Company Sale Toronto 2015 Event Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

6 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

6 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

6 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

6 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.