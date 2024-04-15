Open Menu

American Scottie Scheffler Wins 2024 Masters Tournament

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) American Scottie Scheffler won his second Masters title with an ice-cool four stroke victory at Augusta National on Sunday.

Scheffler, the world number one and 2022 Masters winner, shot a final round four-under par 68 to end on 11-under for the tournament with Masters first-timer Ludvig Aberg of Sweden finishing runner-up.

It was a classic display of calmness and precision from Scheffler, who kept his focus after making bogies on the fourth and seventh holes to run away with the contest on the back nine.

Scheffler began the round with a one-shot lead over fellow American Collin Morikawa but the contest took a decisive turn on the ninth hole.

Morikawa double-bogeyed and Scheffler made birdie and the three-stroke swing left the 24-year-old Aberg his closest challenger after the turn.

But after Aberg double-bogeyed the 11th, the outcome was in Scheffler's safe hands and the 27-year-old Texan made sure of victory with birdies on 13, 14 and 16.

The win is Scheffler's third victory of the season coming after his wins at Bay Hill and the Players Championship last month.

