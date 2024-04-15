American Scottie Scheffler Wins 2024 Masters Tournament
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) American Scottie Scheffler won his second Masters title with an ice-cool four stroke victory at Augusta National on Sunday.
Scheffler, the world number one and 2022 Masters winner, shot a final round four-under par 68 to end on 11-under for the tournament with Masters first-timer Ludvig Aberg of Sweden finishing runner-up.
It was a classic display of calmness and precision from Scheffler, who kept his focus after making bogies on the fourth and seventh holes to run away with the contest on the back nine.
Scheffler began the round with a one-shot lead over fellow American Collin Morikawa but the contest took a decisive turn on the ninth hole.
Morikawa double-bogeyed and Scheffler made birdie and the three-stroke swing left the 24-year-old Aberg his closest challenger after the turn.
But after Aberg double-bogeyed the 11th, the outcome was in Scheffler's safe hands and the 27-year-old Texan made sure of victory with birdies on 13, 14 and 16.
The win is Scheffler's third victory of the season coming after his wins at Bay Hill and the Players Championship last month.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Political foes fight for Croatia's PM post44 seconds ago
-
Scheffler clings to lead as back-nine Masters drama begins10 minutes ago
-
Golf: Masters scores10 minutes ago
-
Golf: Scottie Scheffler factfile10 minutes ago
-
Scheffler dominates back nine to win second Masters title11 minutes ago
-
Middle East, world cannot 'afford more war': UN chief11 minutes ago
-
Gaza's historic treasures saved by 'irony of history'11 minutes ago
-
Inter set up Milan derby title shot, Roma's Ndicka collapses20 minutes ago
-
Lyon come back to win against Brest in 16th minute of injury time20 minutes ago
-
Scheffler dominates back nine to win second Masters title20 minutes ago
-
Mbappe and PSG face fight to keep Champions League dream alive20 minutes ago
-
Lyon come back to win against Brest in 16th minute of injury time20 minutes ago