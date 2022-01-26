Another Group of Russian Embassy Staff Leaving on Wednesday After US Demands - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) One more group of employees of the Russian embassy, along with their family members, are leaving the US on Wednesday after Washington's demand to do so, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told journalists on Wednesday.

"Today is a very sad event at our embassy.

Our comrades were forced at the request of the Americans, to leave earlier than the period for which they came here," Antonov said.

He added that back in September, Russian diplomats were invited to the State Department and given a list of 55 people. Twenty-seven of them were told to leave by January 30, and 28 people are leaving by June 30.

"(The state department) did not say it was deporting these people but it said that if these people did not leave, then the next day they would be stripped of their diplomatic privileges and may be arrested," Antonov explained.